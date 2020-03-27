Naidu showers praise on Modi for his steps to contain spread of COVID-19

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciating his efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus and announcement of the “timely package” of ₹1,75,000 crore providing support to the “frontline warriors” (doctors and other health workers), farmers, poor women, senior citizens, self-help groups, and low wage earners, and increase in the wages of MGNREGA workers.

“Efforts to ensure that no Indian goes to bed with an empty stomach is proof that your government is humanity personified. Roughly, two-thirds of population will benefit from the scheme. Distribution of pulses to ensure that everyone gets proper nourishment is visionary in its thought and action,” Mr. Naidu said in the letter on Friday.

MSME sector

Mr. Naidu said that he would like to draw Mr. Modi’s attention to another sector that works as the backbone of the Indian economy – Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

“It is pertinent to provide a financial package to stimulate the economy during these turbulent times. Under your able guidance and smart leadership, we are confident that very soon India will not only recover from the threat of COVID-19 but also bounce back to its rightful place in the global economy,” he said.

Lauding the special package announced to various sections of society, the TDP supremo said that the ₹50 lakh insurance cover for the “frontline warriors” (doctors and other health workers) comes at a right time as a tribute to their sacrifice.

Similarly, providing financial package to the farmers, ex gratia to poor women, free gas cylinders to the poor families, support to the low wage earners in the organised sector, and support to the senior citizens were right steps towards protecting them from the ill-effects of the lockdown, he said.

Extends full support

“India, with its huge diversity and large population is on the edge of COVID-19 threat. However, under your able leadership, India will effectively retaliate the threat and set an example to the rest of the world. In this backdrop, let me reiterate our support to you and your team in tackling the deadly COVID-19,” Mr. Naidu added.