Naidu should have stated facts to President: Vijaya Sai

MP and YSRCP national general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu was trying to gain sympathy by showing the pictures of the recent attacks on TDP offices, while maintaining silence on the reasons for the incidents.

He stated in a press release that Mr. Naidu did not condemn the abusive comments made by his party spokespersons and rather encouraged them to heap abuses on the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and others holding constitutional posts.

During his interaction with President Ramnath Kovind in New Delhi on Monday, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu should have mentioned the circumstances that led to the attacks on his party offices. The intention behind this vicious campaign was to show the State in a bad light, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy alleged.

The MP said the TDP leaders were provoking and instigating citizens against the YSRCP government as part of their conspiracy to create hurdles in the implementation of various welfare schemes.

The attacks on the TDP offices were the result of a deep sense of hurt among citizens caused by the disparaging remarks passed on the Chief Minister. The TDP lost all the elections since 2019, which was the reason for its desperation to malign the government in order to derive political mileage therefrom, the MP said.