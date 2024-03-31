Naidu says he will not cancel house sites given by Jagan government

March 31, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - BAPATLA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said that he would not cancel any house sites given by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, if the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance came to power. Rather, the government likely to be formed by the allies would provide additional financial support to the poor for the construction of houses.

Addressing an public gathering as part of his ‘Praja Galam’campaign here on Sunday, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said that he got TIDCO houses built, but the YSRCP Government failed to allot them to the eligible beneficiaries. The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government was so callous in fulfilling the basic needs of the poor. Referring to the agriculture sector, Mr. Naidu said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had completely neglected the farmers as he had no respect for them in the first place.

He asserted that the youth would have got jobs in Amaravati, and the Polavaram project had been completed if he was re-elected in 2019, but unfortunately people gave Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that ‘one chance’ which proved to be a grave mistake. He vowed to provide jobs to 20 lakh youth in five years.

The TDP chief said that he had encouraged aqua farmers but they were now struggling to keep themselves afloat due to the State government’s irrational policies. He promised to supply electricity to the aquaculturists at the rate of ₹1.50 paise per unit. The former CM further promised to transform Bapatla into a tourism hub, and accused the local MLA Kona Raghupathi of indulging in corruption.