Naidu promises to sign for ‘Mega DSC’ within 60 days of NDA assuming office in Andhra Pradesh

March 26, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KUPPAM (Chittoor district)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on March 26 (Tuesday) said that he was committed to protecting the interests of the youth in Andhra Pradesh.

On the second day of his visit to his native constituency of Kuppam, Mr. Naidu embarked on a door-to-door campaign in Babu Nagar locality of Kuppam municipality. TDP candidate for Chittoor Lok Sabha seat Daggumalla Prasad Rao accompanied Mr. Naidu.

Speaking at the ‘face-to-face with youth’ programme at the party office, Mr. Naidu criticised the ‘anarchic ruling’ of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh, which he claimed had weakened all administrative systems. He alleged that the YCRCP government had failed to attract industrial investment to the State, leading to the closure of existing industries. Consequently, the future of the unemployed youth “looked bleak as no job opportunities were created” during the YSRCP rule, he said.

“No job calendar was issued in the last five years and no DSC examination was held. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), if voted to power, will sign for the Mega DSC within sixty days of assuming the office,” he said, accusing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of prioritising looting of the State’s wealth over job creation and youth empowerment.

“The indiscriminate peddling of ganja and drugs in the State has emerged as a big threat to the future of the youth,” Mr. Naidu said.

The former Chief Minister said that setting up industries alone could “revive the economy” of the State. He alleged that the YSRCP demanding kickbacks had deterred companies from investing in the State. “The mineral wealth such as sand, gravel, and granite have been looted for the last five years,” he said.

Mr. Prasad Rao emphasised the need for Mr. Naidu to become the Chief Minister to ensure employment opportunities for the youth. He pledged to make Kuppani an IT hub and set up small-scale industries in the region. The TDP MP candidate said that he was committed to addressing the important issues of the people.

Party MLC Srikanth, Chittoor district president C.R. Rajan, and leaders from Chittoor and Tirupati districts took part in the programme.