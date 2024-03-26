GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naidu promises to sign for ‘Mega DSC’ within 60 days of NDA assuming office in Andhra Pradesh

The TDP national president criticises the ‘anarchic ruling’ of the YSRCP government, alleging that it has weakened all administrative systems

March 26, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KUPPAM (Chittoor district)

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu during the ‘face-to-face with youth’ programme at Kuppam in Chittoor district on Tuesday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu during the ‘face-to-face with youth’ programme at Kuppam in Chittoor district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on March 26 (Tuesday) said that he was committed to protecting the interests of the youth in Andhra Pradesh.

On the second day of his visit to his native constituency of Kuppam, Mr. Naidu embarked on a door-to-door campaign in Babu Nagar locality of Kuppam municipality. TDP candidate for Chittoor Lok Sabha seat Daggumalla Prasad Rao accompanied Mr. Naidu.

Speaking at the ‘face-to-face with youth’ programme at the party office, Mr. Naidu criticised the ‘anarchic ruling’ of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh, which he claimed had weakened all administrative systems. He alleged that the YCRCP government had failed to attract industrial investment to the State, leading to the closure of existing industries. Consequently, the future of the unemployed youth “looked bleak as no job opportunities were created” during the YSRCP rule, he said.

“No job calendar was issued in the last five years and no DSC examination was held. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), if voted to power, will sign for the Mega DSC within sixty days of assuming the office,” he said, accusing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of prioritising looting of the State’s wealth over job creation and youth empowerment.

“The indiscriminate peddling of ganja and drugs in the State has emerged as a big threat to the future of the youth,” Mr. Naidu said.

The former Chief Minister said that setting up industries alone could “revive the economy” of the State. He alleged that the YSRCP demanding kickbacks had deterred companies from investing in the State. “The mineral wealth such as sand, gravel, and granite have been looted for the last five years,” he said.

Mr. Prasad Rao emphasised the need for Mr. Naidu to become the Chief Minister to ensure employment opportunities for the youth. He pledged to make Kuppani an IT hub and set up small-scale industries in the region. The TDP MP candidate said that he was committed to addressing the important issues of the people.

Party MLC Srikanth, Chittoor district president C.R. Rajan, and leaders from Chittoor and Tirupati districts took part in the programme.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / election / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.