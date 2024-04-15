GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naidu promises 20 lakh jobs, regular recruitment drives, accelerated economic activity in Andhra Pradesh

The YSRCP government has failed to allocate sufficient budget for Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti, Tarakarama Teertha Sagar, Vamsadhara Phase-2 and other irrigation projects, alleged the TDP national president

April 15, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu interacting with youngsters during his public meeting at Rajam in Vizianagaram district on Monday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has promised jobs for 20 lakh youth in Andhra Pradesh, saying that regular recruitment drives will be organised and economic activity will be accelerated if the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance is voted to power.

“The TDP’s super-six promises and Narendra Modi’s guarantees in the BJP manifesto will materialise if the three-party alliance comes to power, ensuring a bright future for the youngsters who have been eagerly waiting for jobs and livelihood opportunities,” said Mr. Naidu while addressing a public meeting at Rajam in Vizianagaram district on April 15 (Monday).

He urged the people to vote in favour of the alliance candidate for Rajam Assembly seat Kondru Muralimohan and the nominee for Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency Kalisetti Appalanaidu.

Referring to the international airport proposed at Bhogapuram and Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh near Kothavalasa, Mr. Naidu alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had stalled the developmental activities in Vizianagaram district.

“Had the airport been constructed in the last five years, many industries would have come up near it by now,” he said.

Expressing concern over the “non-allocation of sufficient budget” for the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti project, Tarakarama Teertha Sagar, Vamsadhara Phase-2 work and other irrigation projects, he said the TDP, during its tenure, had allocated around ₹1600 crore for these irrigation projects.

Mentioning the stone-pelting incident in Vijayawada, he alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to gain sympathy from it. “The government was responsible for the failure of the electricity during the meeting of the Chief Minister. The government did not respond properly when there was a threat to my life with the continuous stone pelting and direct attacks at Punganur in Chittoor district,” he said.

Later, Mr. Naidu addressed another public meeting at Palasa in Srikakulam district. He urged the people to vote for TDP candidate for Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency K. Rammohan Naidu and the party’s MLA nominee Gouthu Sireesha.

The TDP national president said people’s overwhelming response indicated that the TDP-JSP-BJP combine would win all the 34 Assembly constituencies in the North Andhra region.

“Andhra Pradesh will see rapid progress if the TDP-BJP-JSP combine is voted to power,” he added.

