Naidu promises 20 lakh jobs in five years if NDA is voted to power

April 13, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - GUNTUR

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday, April 13, addressing the ‘Praja Galam’ meeting at Tadikonda and Prathipadu Assembly constituencies in Guntur Lok Sabha constituency, emphasized the visionary path laid out for the State’s development by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

On this occasion, YSRCP former MLA, Ravi Venkata Ramana, along with his followers, formally joined the TDP at the Prathipadu public meeting in the presence of Mr. Naidu.

Alleging that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ruined the State in the last five years, Mr. Ramana urged the people to defeat the YSRCP in the upcoming elections.

At the Praja Galam meeting, speaking on the collective efforts behind the establishment of Amaravati, Mr. Naidu said that Amaravati is a symbol of the pride of the Telugu people. The TDP chief also outlined the plans to develop Visakhapatnam as a financial capital and Kurnool as a thriving urban centre and illustrated a comprehensive vision for balanced regional development.

Mr. Naidu said that . He alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who started governance by destroying the Praja Vedika, had “killed” Amaravati. He observed that no Chief Minister starts their governance with destruction except Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He outlined a series of welfare measures that the NDA would take up. “The NDA alliance will take the responsibility for giving 20 lakh jobs in 5 years. We will provide ₹3000 unemployment allowance, release the job calendar every year and give government jobs to the youth. We gave 43% PRC for government employees. Mr. Jagan Reddy said he would abolish the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), but failed to fulfil his promise. All the DAs and PFs payments are pending during the YSRCP’s regime,” he said.

Mr. Naidu also announced ₹4,000 pension to beneficieries from April 2024 if the NDA government is elected to power.

Introducing TDP’s candidates fielded for the elections by the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, Mr. Naidu urged the people to vote for B. Ramanjaneyulu and T. Sravan Kumar, who are contesting from Prathipadu and Tadikonda Assembly constituencies, respectively. He also urged the people to elect Pemmasani Chandrasekhar from the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency.