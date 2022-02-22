Naidu pitches for revenue division HQ at Kuppam

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday urged the Chittoor District Collector to establish the headquarters of a revenue division at Kuppam to ensure development of the backward area.

In a letter addressed to him, Mr. Naidu said as a representative of Kuppam Assembly segment in the State Legislative Assembly, he wanted to bring to his notice that denying the status of a revenue division headquarters to Kuppam had caused a heartburn among the local residents.

He said Kuppam was geographically located in interior area and was a backward region and pointed out that in the past, the government had established Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) to ensure that people of this region had access to government welfare schemes and development programmes.

The TDP chief said Kuppam needed a focussed development and the authorities should do whatever it takes to achieve the same.