Naidu offers prayers at Gangamamba temple

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday offered prayers at the temple of Goddess Tirupati Gangamamba at Kuppam and had darshan of the deity’s ‘viswaroopam’, which marked the conclusion of the 16-day festivities.

Mr. Naidu’s visit was the first ever to the temple in the last three decades.

He has never been to the temple since his election on TDP ticket from the Kuppam constituency in 1989.

Mr. Naidu arrived at the PES Medical College helipad on the outskirts of Kuppam from Bengaluru. His wife Bhuvaneswari, who arrived at the college guest house on Tuesday night, accompanied him to the temple by road.

They were accorded a traditional welcome by the priests. After presenting silk ‘vastrams’ to the deity, they had darshan of the Goddess.

In view of the election code, Mr. Naidu left the premises without speaking to anyone. He, however, was seen waving his hand and showing the victory symbol. At noon, the couple left for Vijayawada. In view of the heavy congregation of devotees, the police made elaborate bundobust arrangements for Mr. Naidu’s visit.

Roads turn red

Meanwhile, the roads of Kuppam presented a bloody picture with the slaughter of thousands of animals and fowls during the procession of the deity, which began on Tuesday morning. Fire engines were deployed to clean the roads.

The deity’s head is taken in a procession and adorned to the torso of the deity at the main temple for only one day in a year. This is called ‘viswaroopa darshan’. After conclusion of the festival, the head is removed and immersed in the village tank.

Long history

The temple, administered by the Endowments Department, has a long history dating back to two-and-a-half centuries.

Thousands of devotees from the Kuppam and Palamaner Assembly constituencies, and from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka thronged the temple to fulfil their vows.