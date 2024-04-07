Naidu obstructing implementation of welfare schemes for the poor in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Jagan

April 07, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was obstructing the implementation of welfare schemes aimed at benefiting the poor. Mr. Naidu was frequently approaching the courts on the welfare schemes being implemented by the government, he alleged addressing people at Markapuram in Prakasam district on Sunday.

On the 10th day of his Memantha Siddham Yatra, Mr. Jagan alleged that Mr. Naidu cannot digest if the poor have access to the housing schemes. The YSRCP chief alleged that Mr. Naidu disrespects the farmers who get free power, and even tried to prevent English education for the poor. Mr. Naidu even said that Andhra Pradesh would become Sri Lanka without any basis as he could not take the welfare schemes and development of poor in the right spirit, Mr. Jagan said.

“Mr. Naidu could not take it that volunteers are serving the poor selflessly and delivering the pensions on time. Even the TDP harassed Geethanjali (from Tenali) for benefiting from the government schemes and posting them on social media. She eventually ended her life after endless trolling from the TDP,” the Chief Minister alleged.

Mr. Naidu who served as a Chief Minister was making derogatory remarks against marginalised communities like SC/ST/BC and minorities, without understanding their hardships, Mr. Jagan said and asked the people whether Mr. Naidu could even name one scheme that benefited people during his 14 years in power. “But YSRCP has developed every village. We have given ₹2.7 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer(DBT), and implemented 99% of our manifesto promises in 58 months,” he said.

The Chief Minister further asked the people to vote for YSRCP if they want the development of government schools, empowerment of women, welfare for the elderly, and other welfare schemes to continue for the next five years or vote for Mr. Naidu to end it.

“Are you all ready to defeat the Opposition who are anti-poor? This election will decide your future for the next five years. Further, Mr. Naidu complained via Nimmagadda Ramesh to the Election Commission, which prevented the old-age people from getting pensions at their doorstep and made them visit village secretariats under the scorched sun,” the Chief Minister added.

Explaining the State’s development, the Chief Minister alleged that Mr. Naidu had promised high-tech cities in Andhra Pradesh among various other things but didn’t cite any single major achievement. “Meanwhile, we have delivered and developed the State with new ports, airports, fishing harbours, new medical colleges and so on,” said the Chief Minister.