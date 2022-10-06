Naidu made a blunder by not making Vizag as capital, says S.Kota MLA

YSRCP public representatives, leaders campaign in support of three capitals

YSRCP public representatives, leaders campaign in support of three capitals

Sringavarapu Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao on Thursday said that the people of the north Andhra region would teach a lesson to the Telugu Desam Party if it continued to oppose Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital as proposed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had made a blunder by not proposing Visakhapatnam as the capital for the State when the TDP was voted to power in the 2014 general elections.

The YSRCP organised a public meeting at Chanduluru village in S.Kota mandal on the occasion of completing 100th YSRCP Gadapa Gadapaku programme in S.Kota constituency.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Mr. Naidu was doing further injustice by opposing the three capital proposal of the YSRCP government.

He said that he was seeking the support of people through the door-to-door campaign. YSRCP MLC Indukuri Raghuraju said that the people of the north Andhra region would ensure a thumping majority for the YSRCP in the next elections as they were welcoming Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital for A.P.

District Cooperative Marketing Society chairperson Avanapu Bhavana said that the backward north Andhra region would be on the path of development only when Visakhapatnam was made as the Executive capital. Along with YSRCP senior leaders Kalla Gowri Sankar, Avanapu Vikram and others, she organised several programmes.

She said that the youth of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts would get job opportunities with increased economic activity in Visakhapatnam and Bhogapuram international airport stretch.