Naidu in grip of ‘Jagan phobia’: Peddireddi

‘YSRCP supporters will win panchayat elections with thumping majority’

Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is suffering from “Jagan phobia” as he is unable to withstand the Chief Minister’s charisma.

Addressing the meida here on Friday, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled over 90% of the poll promises in just 18 months of coming to power and took the governance to the doorstep of the people through the village and ward secretariats.

He said the YSRCP supporters would win the gram panchayat elections with a thumping majority.

“Mr. Naidu is unable to accept defeat in the recent elections. He is misinterpreting the election results. The people have rejected the TDP by confining it to less than 10% seats,” he said, and brushed aside the allegations of forceful unanimous elections.

“There is an overwhelming response from the people of Chittoor for providing good governance and implementing welfare schemes on saturation basis. With the charisma of the Chief Minister, the TDP supporters will be defeated in Mr. Naidu’s own constituency and in Chittoor district,” the Minister said.

VSP row

Referring to the Visakhapatnam steel plant issue, the Minister said it was a Central government institution. He said that POSCO was an international organisation. Its representatives had a courtesy call on the Chief Minister, and they did not broach the issue of acquiring the steel plant, he added.

The Minister recalled that it was M. Venkaiah Naidu (now Vice-President) who had led the students’ protest seeking establishment of the steel plant in Visakhapatnam. As a key leader, he should speak on the privatisation issue, the Minister said.