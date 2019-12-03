Andhra Pradesh

Naidu exhorts party cadres to stay strong

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu helping a differently-abled party worker have a cake on the occasion of the International Day of Disabled Persons, in Kurnool on Tuesday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu helping a differently-abled party worker have a cake on the occasion of the International Day of Disabled Persons, in Kurnool on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

He accuses police of being complicit in the attacks on convoy in Amaravati

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has exhorted the party cadres to stay strong.

On the second day of his three-day review meeting here on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu asked the party activists not to be afraid of the “attacks” on them by the YSRCP government.

“There are many victims of the YSRCP government,” he alleged.

Charging the police with being complicit in the attacks on the TDP convoy in Amaravati, he said, “The police say that they have given permission for protests. Have they also permitted them to attack us?”

“The protesters have police lathis with them. How did they get the lathis?” Mr. Naidu questioned.

“They (government) cannot oppress us. It is our fundamental right to speak freely,” he said.

Law and order

Warning the government against messing up with law and order, Mr. Naidu said, “If it is mishandled, it will lead to the downfall of the government.”

Referring to the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, the TDP chief alleged it was committed by someone close to the family.

On the rape and murder of Hyderabad-based veterinarian, Mr. Naidu said, “People are now scared to go out of their houses. The nation has unanimously condemned the heinous crime.” He had earlier favoured capital punishment for the perpetrators of the crime.

Bedsheets distributed

Later, commemorating the International Day of Disabled Persons, the former Chief Minister distributed bedsheets to the differently-abled persons, and listed the welfare schemes his government had implemented for them.

