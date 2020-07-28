Naidu blames YSRCP leaders for rapid spread of virus

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the ruling YSRCP leaders “washed their hands of” the COVID-19 issue after the pandemic turned unmanageable in the State.

Mr. Naidu, in a statement on Tuesday, attributed the rapid rise in the COVID-19 cases in the State to the “non-serious and irresponsible statements” of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues and the ruling party MLAs from the beginning of the outbreak of the virus.

The TDP chief expressed serious concern over piling up of bodies of the COVID victims at the Government General Hospital in Guntur. “The government has to check for how many hours the virus would stay on bodies. After the bodies become virus-free, the last rites should be performed with due respect. In these troublesome times, the people should take personal responsibility and observe self-restraint,” he said.

Appeal to people

“The general public should show a spirit of courage and confidence to fight the invisible enemy. At the same time, they should remain cautious and alert. Everybody should have awareness about home quarantine, telemedicine, and such practices that would keep people safe,” Mr. Naidu said.

Stating that the whole world was shaken by the pandemic, Mr. Naidu said even the U.S. and European countries were not able to handle the virus effectively in the absence of a tested vaccine or a cure. The entire world was in a deep financial crisis. High alertness was required till a vaccine was developed and made available, he said.

The TDP chief appealed to the people to focus on health and follow all the steps necessary to boost their immunity.

Habits such as drinking alcohol should be given up considering their ill effects on health. Only those persons who have strong health and immunity would be able to fight the virus, added Mr. Naidu.