Naidu blames ruling YSRCP for price rise

TDP chief begins three-day Kuppam visit with a road show

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to his party workers to patiently endure the ‘vendetta politics’ of the ruling party and work tirelessly for the TDP’s return to power to pay them back in the same coin.

After witnessing a debacle in the recent municipal polls, Mr. Naidu is back at his home turf of Kuppam constituency on a three-day visit to soothe the ruffled feathers of his beleaguered party cadre. It may be recalled that the activists were at the receiving end in the Assembly segment which is otherwise considered the TDP’s citadel.

At a road show in the town on Thursday, he sought to win back the support of the people by recalling the ‘anti-people’ policies of the incumbent government viz., rise in prices of essential commodities, One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for houses sanctioned by the government and the high cost of petroleum products in Andhra Pradesh compared to the neighbouring States. The point that seemed to have a telling impact on the public, as the tail-end Kuppam shares border with both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Recalling the unflinching support extended by the Kuppam voters to him for over three decades, he said he would show his gratitude by ending the ‘undemocratic rule’. He also warned the government and police officials, who he alleged were party to the ruling party’s ‘ruthlessness’, that they would be paid in the same coin upon returning to power. “The derailed development in the State will be set right and we will once again be on the path to progress after 2024,” he said.