Naidu alone unhappy with capital decision, says Payakaraopeta MLA

It is former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu alone who is opposing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s idea of decentralised development by building three capitals in the State, Payakaraopeta MLA Golla Babu Rao said on Friday.

“Leaders of BJP, Congress and even Ganta Srinivasa Rao of the TDP have supported the CM’s idea as it is the only way to ensure all regions in the State are developed,” Mr. Babu Rao said.

“The YSRCP had initially supported the TDP government’s decision to build the capital of Andhra Pradesh at Amaravati in 2014, but in the five years that the TDP was in power, it failed to construct even a temporary capital there,” Mr. Babu Rao told reporters at a press conference here on Friday.

“Naidu and his party have cheated the citizens of Andhra Pradesh. Development has taken a back-seat in the State. Mr. Jagan’s idea to have three capitals will help in overall development, especially for North Andhra and Rayalaseema,” he said.

The Payakaraopeta MLA added that the public need not come to the executive capital every time for their work. “With growing technology, and Vizag being well-connected to all parts of the State, the coastal city is the apt location for setting up the Secretariat and other government departments,” Mr. Babu Rao said.