Naidu accuses YSRCP regime of bringing anarchy, under-development

Unrest rising among people, says TDP chief at meet in Kamalapuram

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu fired a fusillade of charges against the YSR Congress Party regime led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the latter’s home district of Kadapa, equating the three-year rule to anarchy and under-development.

Mr. Naidu addressed party workers at a meeting of the erstwhile Kadapa district (now Kadapa and Annamayya) units, participated in road shows in Kadapa and later attended a public meeting for his ‘Badude Badudu’ programme in Kamalapuram town on Wednesday. He breathed fire against the incumbent government for ‘undoing all the development achieved in the previous TDP regime’. Referring to the demolition of the bus station even before constructing a new one in Pulivendula constituency, he asked how would Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy build three capitals when he failed to retain even a bus shelter, exposing the public to scorching heat.

Mr. Naidu said people had started realising the futility of supporting the YSRCP and were vexed with the three-year rule marked by ‘lawlessness, political vendetta, corruption, inexperience and clumsy handling of even serious issues’.

“The unprecedented price rise and inflation have caused a heartburn among the masses, but the government is bent on taxing the common man even for garbage. The State is getting into a debt trap and its future is doomed,” he expressed concern.

He had deliberations with the leaders in charge of Kadapa and Rajampeta parliamentary constituencies M. Linga Reddy and R. Sreenivasa Reddy respectively, Assembly conveners B.Tech Ravi (Pulivendula) and Ameer Basha (Kadapa) on making inroads into the ruling party’s bastion.