Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam projects get heavy inflows

The Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir was receiving 6,15,073 cusecs from the projects in Karnataka on Sunday and the outflow stood at nearly 38,040 cusecs.

According to official sources, the reservoir level is +541 feet corresponding to 190.41 tmcft storage.

Meanwhile, 6,50,000 cusecs of water was being discharged from the Srisailam reservoir. Inflows in the reservoir are expected to continue for a week to ten days due to continuous rain in the upper catchment and consequent floods in the Krishna river in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The total quantum of water realised into the Srisailam reservoir was 287.32 tmcft, according to C. Narayana Reddy, Chief Engineer (Projects) in Kurnool.

The revenue, police and other line departments are on high alert to meet any contingency and relief camps were being opened.

The Vamsadhara river in Srikakulam district was also receiving heavy inflows.

Warning withdrawn

The flood in the Godavari river decreased with the discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram coming down from about 15 lakh cusecs on Saturday to 12.70 lakh cusecs on Sunday.

The second level warning was withdrawn as a result.