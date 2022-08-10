Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir receives copious inflows

With massive discharge from the Srisailam reservoir (3.29 lakh cusecs), the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir is filled to the brim. The current water level at Nagarjuna Sagar is 575.50 feet as against the Full Reservoir Level of 590 feet and with the inflows reaching 1.69 lakh Cusecs, chances are bright for the crest gates at Nagarjuna Sagar to be lifted on Friday. The inflows could increase up to 3 lakh cusecs by Friday evening, said Irrigation engineers.

Telangana Irrigation engineers have hinted that crest gates at Sagar could be lifted on Friday morning and the Irrigation engineers in Andhra Pradesh have started taking contingency measures.

The Pulichintala balancing reservoir is also receiving good inflows and the current water level stands at 152.46 feet and the capacity has touched 17.70 tmcft as against 45.77 tmcft. Since the storage at Prakasam Barrage is minimal at just 3.05 tmcft, there could be a massive discharge from the barrage in the coming week.