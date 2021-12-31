Myntra CEO is now TTD advisor

E-commerce website Myntra’s chief executive officer Amar Nagaram took charge as an advisor to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) here on Friday, which was also his last working day in his current position.

Mr. Nagaram, it is learnt, will provide counsel to the TTD on its futuristic projects, including and involving online registration of sevas and e-commerce platforms.

The TTD had recently tied up with Jio platform to ensure hassle-free booking of darshan and accommodation online.

Mr. Nagaram hails from Tirupati and joined the e-commerce company as its chief in January 2019. Earlier, he was chief technology and product officer at Flipkart.

Accompanied by MP M. Gurumoorthy, Mr. Nagaram formally called on TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy upon taking charge.