Muslims celebrate Id by offering prayers, donations in A.P.

April 22, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

Muslims across the State celebrated Id-Ul-Fitr by offering namaz on Saturday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

Thousands offered namaz since dawn and later offered donations and organised poor feeding programmes.

Many were seen hugging one another and exchanging greetings at mosques.

In the city, prayers were offered at Gymkhana Grounds, Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, Murali Nagar Eidgah, Pantakaluva Exhibition Ground, Masjid E Madina, Ibrahimpatnam Madarsa and other places.

“Id-Ul-Fitr sends the message of peace and love. We celebrate the festival with friends, relatives and neighbours, irrespective of community,” said a man who offered namaz at Gymkhana Grounds.