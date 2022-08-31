Muslim youth distribute Ganesha idols in Fort City

Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations begin in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram Youth Foundation president Shaik Iltamash and his group distributing clay idols of Lord Ganesha among devotees in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Setting an example of religious unity, several Muslim youths distributed clay idols of Lord Ganesha among devotees on the eve of the Vinayaka Chavithi festival in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Shaik Iltamash, president of Vizianagaram Youth Foundation, distributed around 1,500 clay idols to devotees at Fort Junction on Tuesday. “Mutual respect and joint celebrations of festivals will further strengthen the bond between people of different faiths,” Mr. Iltamash said.

Foundation members Shaik Sameer, Shaik Imran, A. Ashok, and Sai Kumar said that the foundation was working for the welfare of all sections of the society. Vizianagaram Rotary Club central president Krishna Gopal Agarwal and secretary Kolla Manoj Kumar also distributed Ganesha idols at Rotary Health Centre near Simhachalam Meda junction. Vizianagaram Legal Metrology Deputy Commissioner N. Janardhana Rao and Mother Teresa Seva Sangham president S. Shivaji jointly distributed 300 idols at Bobbadipeta in Vizianagaram.

Mr. Janardhana Rao urged people not to use idols made of chemicals and heavy colours as they pose a threat to the environment. Tilak Foundation president and senior advocate S.S.S.S .Raju and foundation secretary K. Saibaba distributed 500 idols to the devotees at R&B Junction.

Vizianagaram Deputy Mayor Kolagatla Sravani and YSRCP leader S.V. Krishna Reddy handed over 600 idols to students at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple located at Ring Road. SITAM College director Majji Sasibushana Rao and principal D.V. Ramana Murthy distributed the idols to college students while asking them to highlight the benefits for the society by celebrating the festival in an eco-friendly manner.