Music carnival from tomorrow

Aanandho Brahma, a spiritual organisation, will organise a two-day music and dance festival, marking its sixth anniversary at Andhra University Engineering College grounds from August 17 (Saturday).

Playback singers Kalpana, Madhu Priya, Dhanunjai will perform live on stage. They will be joined by local singer Supreme Sekhar, actors Sneha, Sunandha Mala, Dr. Arun Sai Kumar and artistes of ‘Jabardasth’.

Apart from music and dance, meditation classes and comedy skits, will be staged.

According to Managing Trustee K. Kanaka Mahalakshmi, the two-day programme titled ‘Indra Dhanassu’ will be held from 5 p.m. For details, visit: www.aanandobrahma.com