President inaugurates ‘PRASAD’ project to create a slew of facilities at Srisailam

December 26, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - NANDYAL

President of India Droupadi Murmu inaugurated ‘PRASAD’ project at the tourism facilitation centre in the pilgrim town of Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. She was accompanied by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

The hill town will get a pilgrim complex, amenities centres at Hatakeswaram and Sikhareswaram, renovation of the Pushkarini, aesthetic illumination at the temple, laying of Krishnaveni Road from bus station to Pathalaganga, an amphitheatre, sound and light show, digital intervention, parking areas, a toilet complex, souvenir shops, food courts, ATM and banking services with a total outlay of ₹48.03 crore under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD).

The Presidential entourage was formally ushered into the shrine where Ms. Murmu and others offered prayers to the deity of Mallikarjuna Swamy.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K. Satyanarayana, State Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (finance), R.K. Roja (tourism and culture), Member of Parliament P. Brahmananda Reddy, MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy, Government of India Secretary (tourism) Arvind Singh, AP Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director K. Kannababu, Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon, Tourism Development Chairman Varaprasad Reddy and Superintendent of Police Raghuveer Reddy were present.

Ms. Murmu also visited Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Spoorthi Kendram, where she was accorded a ceremonial reception with Chenchu tribal dance form by the kendra’s president T.G. Venkatesh.

The President later had an interactive session with the Chenchu tribal women and learnt about their issues.