Municipal Corporation pledges renovation, conservation of important historical sites in Rajamahendravaram

February 07, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar has in principle agreed to protect and renovate the cultural and heritage sites in Rajamahendravaram city. In recent years, the conservation of heritage sites including Godavari ghats has come under scrutiny.

On February 6 (Tuesday), a group of locals representing civil society appraised Mr. Dinesh Kumar on the immediate need for renovation and protection of some sites of historical importance in the city.

Activist T.K. Visweswara Reddy, senior journalists Kudupudi Pardhasarathy, V.S.S. Krishna Kumar and others held talks with Mr. Kumar and stressed the need for renovation of Kotilingala Ghat of river Godavari, Damerla Art Gallery and Sir Arthur Cotton’s daughter’s memorial on the banks of the Godavari.

In a joint press conference held here on Wednesday, Mr. Visweswara Reddy and Mr. Pardhasarathy said, “Mr. Dinesh Kumar has agreed, in principle, to our ideas and directed us to come up with an action plan to be executed by the end of April”.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar has also assured to provide the Sri Anam Kalakendram for a fee of ₹10,000 per day to registered cultural and literary organisations in order to conduct programmes. At present, the daily fee for the Kalakendram is ₹50,000.