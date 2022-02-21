Multilingual medley marks Mother Language Day

Students dress up in costumes representing various cultures

The ‘International Mother Language Day’ was marked by an impressive multilingual medley comprising several languages, which was observed in the form of a colourful function at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Sri Venkateswara Vidyalaya here on Monday.

The event was conducted as part of the Central government’s ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ initiative aimed at enhancing cultural interaction between the people of diverse cultures living in different States and Union Territories. Students dressed in traditional costumes representing the various regions presented the mellifluous medley comprising Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi and Kannada, intending to develop a strong sense of bond and belonging towards all the languages.

Bhavan’s honorary director N. Satyanarayana Raju, who released the annual report on ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ activities, lauded the school as a ‘mini India’, being a gathering of students belonging to Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia and Lambada backgrounds. “The Bhavan stands synonymous with the rich heritage, culture, traditions and customs that a diverse India stands for,” he said.

Students of VI, VII and VIII recited poems in different languages, while many participated in the inter-school poster-making competition on the theme ‘Cultural fusion’.