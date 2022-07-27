Andhra Pradesh: Mud bank of Prakasam Barrage to be made into a ‘smart access’ road

The pathway will be widened to provide easier access to the Secretariat and Assembly

Work in full swing along the flood bank in Guntur on Wednesday. The project is expected to be completed by June 2023. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The pathway will be widened to provide easier access to the Secretariat and Assembly

The narrow flood bank (mud bank), built on the banks of the Krishna upstream of the Prakasam Barrage, is set to be widened into a smart access two-lane road with central lighting and footpaths.

“The widening and strengthening of the flood bank will provide easier access to the Assembly and Secretariat at Velagapudi and ensure a hassle-free journey to riverfront villages. The CRDA has taken up the work following the nod given by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the new road will be laid according to international standards,” said CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav.

The government has given its approval for execution of the work at an estimated cost of ₹150 crore. The Amaravati Smart and Sustainable City Corporation Limited is funding the project.

First phase begins

According to the proposal of the CRDA, it is proposed to widen the Krishna Right Flood Bank (Karakatta Road) to form a double-laned road for a length of 15.525 km from Kondaveeti Vagu pumping station to Rayapudi, with a total width of 10 m. The carriageway will be 7 m wide while footpaths measuring 1.50 m in width will be laid on either side of the road. The project would also have outfall sluices and a flood monitoring cell.

The CRDA has begun the first phase of the work (for a length of 5 km) up to Mathena Satyanarayana Raju Ashram.

Land acquisition

The CRDA has acquired 2.60 acres out of 3.89 acres required for the project, and plans to complete acquisition of the remaining 1.29 acres soon. The CRDA and local revenue authorities have begun negotiations with farmers for acquiring the remaining land. The CRDA had also submitted land acquisition proposals for 39 land parcels in the first phase and a field survey was conducted. Some farmers are learnt to have approached the High Court seeking a stay order.

The work began with shifting of existing power lines, followed by embankment works, and laying of the carriageway, and the work is scheduled to be completed by June 2023.