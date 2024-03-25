GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MRPS chief meets Purandeswari after pledging support to NDA

He submitted a memorandum of 35 demands, which mainly included the categorization of the Scheduled Castes to the BJP State president

March 25, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,V. Raghavendra
Manda Krishna Madiga praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “taking the country forward with due focus on the welfare of the masses”. 

| Photo Credit: File Photo

Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) president Manda Krishna Madiga met BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari at the State party office here on Monday.

He submitted to her a memorandum of 35 demands, which mainly included the categorization of the Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Ms. Purandeswari told Mr. Krishna Madiga that her party was committed to the welfare of SCs and would stand by its word as far as their categorization was concerned.

The MRPS leader pledged his support to the NDA partners in the State while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “taking the country forward with due focus on the welfare of the masses”. 

