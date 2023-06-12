HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MPEDA to train aquaculture farmers in sea bass fish cultivation in Krishna district

Demonstrations will be organised for the farmers, apart from providing them with quality seeds, say officials

June 12, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - POLATITIPPA (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
The MPEDA-RGCA officials explaining about sea bass cultivation at a meeting at Polatitippa village in Krishna district on Monday.

The MPEDA-RGCA officials explaining about sea bass cultivation at a meeting at Polatitippa village in Krishna district on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has appealed to aquaculture farmers to cultivate sea bass fish, saying that it has a good demand in the market.

The scientists of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA), a research wing of the MPEDA, organised a meeting with aquaculture farmers at Garaladibba and Polatitippa villages in Machilipatnam Rural mandal on June 12 (Monday).

The officials explained to the farmers about the high protein content in sea bass and the high demand for the fish in the market, said Junior Technical Officer K. Ayyappan.

“The RGCA is supplying quality sea bass seeds to the farmers. We have requested the farmers to make bookings for the seeds in advance,” said RGCA Principal Scientific Officer B. Appala Naidu.

“More than 1,000 farmers are running sea bass hatcheries at Polatatippa and Garaladibba areas. We request the government to supply quality seed at lesser prices,” said Malladi Raja Rajesh, a farmer.

The farmers also urged the MPEDA-RGCA scientists to provide training to them in preventing diseases in fish.

RGCA marketing officer G. Janakiraman appealed to the farmers to form groups, register their land, and send the details of the seed requirement in advance. “We will provide the necessary training and organise demonstrations for farmers on raising quality sea bass fish,” Mr. Janakiraman said.

National Centre for Sustainable Aquaculture (NaCSA) officer Venkata Ramana and farmers from the neighbouring villagers participated in the programme.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / aquaculture

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.