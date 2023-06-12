MPEDA to train aquaculture farmers in sea bass fish cultivation in Krishna district

June 12, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - POLATITIPPA (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has appealed to aquaculture farmers to cultivate sea bass fish, saying that it has a good demand in the market.

The scientists of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA), a research wing of the MPEDA, organised a meeting with aquaculture farmers at Garaladibba and Polatitippa villages in Machilipatnam Rural mandal on June 12 (Monday).

The officials explained to the farmers about the high protein content in sea bass and the high demand for the fish in the market, said Junior Technical Officer K. Ayyappan.

“The RGCA is supplying quality sea bass seeds to the farmers. We have requested the farmers to make bookings for the seeds in advance,” said RGCA Principal Scientific Officer B. Appala Naidu.

“More than 1,000 farmers are running sea bass hatcheries at Polatatippa and Garaladibba areas. We request the government to supply quality seed at lesser prices,” said Malladi Raja Rajesh, a farmer.

The farmers also urged the MPEDA-RGCA scientists to provide training to them in preventing diseases in fish.

RGCA marketing officer G. Janakiraman appealed to the farmers to form groups, register their land, and send the details of the seed requirement in advance. “We will provide the necessary training and organise demonstrations for farmers on raising quality sea bass fish,” Mr. Janakiraman said.

National Centre for Sustainable Aquaculture (NaCSA) officer Venkata Ramana and farmers from the neighbouring villagers participated in the programme.