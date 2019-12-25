Move to shift Capital aimed at benefiting people close to CM: Uma

Senior TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to shift the capital city to Visakhapatnam only to help his party leaders and followers in carrying out real estate business in the port city.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said when the time comes, the TDP would prove the insider trading which had taken place in Visakhapatnam in the last seven months and insisted that the capital should be in Amaravati in view of the larger interests of the State.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, he said YSR Congress Party leaders were belittling the sacrifices made by the farmers in Amaravati and that by proposing the capital shift, the CM took another retrograde step.

He (Mr. Jagan) ensured that persons close to him got projects by inviting reverse tenders on his own terms and conditions. The government had so far moved in reverse gear and the CM was still blind to the ground realities.

‘Prove graft in Polavaram’

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said the TDP Government had completed almost all the pending irrigation projects in the last five years by allocating to them approximately ₹72,000 crore, whereas the YSR Congress government had created a mess in the name of reverse tenders.

The Ministers were spreading lies that corruption took place on a large scale in the Polavaram project, he said and challenged the government to prove the allegations.