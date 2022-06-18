Motivational session ends on a promising note

Collector of Palnadu speaks at Bhavitha,” to motivate Class Ten students

A child’s cognitive development hinges on education, his/her upbringing, influence of parents/family and the inspiration from teachers. Children who set goals early in their life, and develop skills needed to achieve their goals become successful in their lives.

Collector of Palnadu Siva Sankar Lotheti shared his personal story with students who passed Class 10 in a motivational session “Bhavitha”, in which he explained the importance of hard work, patience and perseverance to succeed.

“Sacrifice is key to success, and children are influenced by their peers and the conditions. You should dream high and work hard to achieve your goals. Time management is key and while friends are important, it is important to choose them wisely,” said Mr. Siva Sankar, who chose Telugu literature and geography in the Civil Services examination.

Sharing his experience, Mr. Siva Sankar said that one has to choose his career wisely after Class 10 examination and has one role model to follow.

“I stood second in essay competitions held in my school and received a memento from the then Collector Nagi Reddy. After seeing him, I decided to become a Collector and even write the words IAS after my name. Since then, I set my goal and cracked the Civil Services examination in my fourth attempt. Students should always strive for knowledge and never stop studying. They should develop the habit of questioning, analysing and discussing important topics. Children should respect elders, parents and develop character early in their lives,” said Mr. Siva Sankar.

The lively interaction session had many students sharing their aspirations and goals and the collector guided them and asked them to study every subject deeply and make their own notes.

Principal of SSN College M.S. .Sudhir, psychologist Krishna Bharath talked about the behavioural aspects. Some like Mounika, who completed medicine, shared their experiences of education and serving the community.