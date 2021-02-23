Mother son get electrocuted in Anantapur

A mother and son duo were electrocuted and died due to burns when an overhead 11-KV electric wire got snapped following a short-circuit triggered by a squirrel on Tuesday morning.
According to APSPDCL Superintendent Engineer S. Varakumar, the mother and son duo Venkatalakshmi, 60, and Venkataswamy, 30, while crossing the snapped wire, got in contact with and dragged it for some distance.
"Usually when a 11KV wire gets snapped, power gets tripped in the substation and the line is recharged for few seconds after a gap of two minutes to test the line and unfortunately the duo seem to have come in contact with the charged wire at that time leading to their death," Mr. Varakumar said.
Tadipatri DSP VNK Chaitanya told The Hindu that the incident took place at 11.30 and the APSPDCL officers informed them about it.
While the police began investigation on the spot, the SPDCL SE said they had sent a team to inquire into the incident and action would be taken against those responsible. The transmission line is usually checked every month for maintenance.
The deceased hailing from Varadaipalli in Peddapappur mandal in the district were on their way to collect cow dung for a religious ceremony in a village temple.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath