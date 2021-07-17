Mother poisons three children and kills herself at her house in Visakhapatnam’s Similiguda village

The deceased were identified as Surekha (28), her daughter – Sunasa (9) and sons Sarveen (6) and Siril (4).

In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly poisoned her three children and later ended her life at her house at Similiguda village under Araku valley police station limits, late on Friday night.

According to the police, the couple Sanjeev and Surekha was allegedly having family disputes for a long time. On Friday late night, when Sanjeev had gone out, family members noticed Surekha hanging from the ceiling fan, while three children were lying unconscious on the bed in the bedroom. They then informed the police.

As per the primary investigation, police suspect that this could be a case of suicide. In the meanwhile, family members of Surekha alleged involvement of Sanjeev in the case.

Araku police have registered a case. Bodies were shifted for post-mortem. Investigation is on.

Those who are in distress can contact the police helpline no.100.