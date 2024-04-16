GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

More suspects taken into custody in A.P. CM stone-pelting case

April 16, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The NTR Commissionerate Police on April 16 (Tuesday) took more suspects into custody for questioning in connection with the stone pelting at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Memantha Siddham bus yatra in Vijayawada on April 13.

The Ajitsingh Nagar police and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) have questioned around 100 people so far as part of the investigation.

The CLUES team and the SIT officials visited the school at Dhabakotlu Centre where the miscreant hurled a stone at the Chief Minister.

The residents of Vaddera Colony staged a protest on Tuesday when the police picked up some youths from the locality on Tuesday. The police mobilised forces as a precautionary measure.

“We have definite clues. The case will be solved soon,” Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata told The Hindu.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.