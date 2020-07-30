Andhra Pradesh

Mopidevi to lead party in Krishna, Guntur

VISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, 28-10-2014: Former minister Mopidevi Venkataramana in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, October 28, 2014. Photo: CV. Subrahmanyam

VISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, 28-10-2014: Former minister Mopidevi Venkataramana in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, October 28, 2014. Photo: CV. Subrahmanyam   | Photo Credit: C_V_SUBRAHMANYAM

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appointed former Minister and Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana as president of party's Krishna and Guntur districts units. Mr. Jagan made this decision to strengthen the party in these districts. The appointment orders would come into vogue immediately, according to a press release.

