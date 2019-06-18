Monsoon set to hit the State

With conditions becoming favourable for further advancement of the South west monsoon into the State in the coming four to five days, all the districts in Coastal Andhra and isolated places in Rayalaseema are very likely to receive light to heavy rainfall during the coming four days, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast.

As per IMD’s inference, the upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal off the A.P. coast persists and lies over west central Bay of Bengal off the north AP coast. As a result, a low pressure area is likely to develop over the north Bay of Bengal during the next four to five days.

On Tuesday, light to moderate rain or thunder showers at isolated places over Rayalaseema and light to heavy rain over few places over Coastal Andhra and Yanam are very likely to occur. Also, heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over some parts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and Yanam and isolated places in Rayalaseema on Tuesday.

From June 19 to 21, many places (an extent of 50 to 75% of the area) over Coastal Andhra are very likely to receive light to moderate rainfall and isolated places will very likely receive heavy rainfall.

Only isolated places over Rayalaseema are very likely to receive light to moderate rain or thunderstorm until June 20 and on June 21, many areas in the region will receive rainfall.

Meanwhile, the AP State Disaster Management Authority in a report said that maximum temperatures across the districts would not be more than 42 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and it will come down to 38 degrees Celsius by June 22.

On Monday, temperatures across the State came down due to a cloudy sky and light rainfall at many places.

The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam, has warned of strong surface winds from a westerly direction with speeds reaching 45 to 50 km/hr along and off coastal AP till Tuesday evening. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.