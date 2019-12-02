Monitoring unit set up for Naadu-Nedu

The State government has set up the Programme Monitoring Unit (PMU) to monitor the Naadu-Nedu programme for development of infrastructure and revitalisation of services in all the educational and health institutions.

A government order has been issued on Sunday by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.

Former Director-General of National Academy of Construction and retired Engineer-in-Chief of Roads and Buildings Department F.C.S. Peter has been appointed as the head of PMU.

The government had earlier announced the Naadu-Nedu programme under which infrastructure and services in all the government managed educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities and health institutions would be modernised in a time-bound manner.

It has been decided to make a massive investment in repairs, refurbishment, revitalisation, construction, and modernisation of the civil and material infrastructure of all institutions and equip them with quality human resources, the order said.

PMU will ensure transparency, quality, timely execution and cost-effectiveness in implementation of the programme from conception to commissioning.