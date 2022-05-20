Money lender, accomplices held for attacking fruit vendor

The Two Town police on Friday arrested a private money lender, N. Vamshi Krishna, of Tengellamudi in the town, and four of his accomplices, who allegedly attacked a fruit vendor, T. Giri Venkata Manikrishna, for not repaying the loan.

The money lender and his friends, Sk. Jahangir, M. Samuel, Y. Ganesh and K. Sai Kumar, natives of Eluru, allegedly attacked Manikrishna with cricket stumps and sticks near Anjaneya Swamy temple, Fatehbad, and injured him severely on May 15, said Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma.

The accused, Vamshi Krishna, a B. Tech graduate, reportedly extended ₹30,000 as hand loan to the fruit vendor a few years ago. As he failed to repay the loan, the money lender allegedly attacked Manikrishna causing multiple fractures.

Following a complaint, police arrested the accused. The victim is undergoing treatment in Eluru District Government Hospital. The case is under investigation, the SP said.