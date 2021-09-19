Modi selling country to corporates, says Brinda Karat

‘Farmers, industrial workers worst hit by Centre’s failed policies’

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monetisation policy would spell doom for India and it was high time all political parties, public and social groups with progressive ideologies waged a united battle against the ‘anti-poor’ policies of the NDA government.

At the party’s ‘Save Nation’ campaign held at a function hall in Tirupati on Saturday, she said that in the name of monetisation, the NDA government was selling away the key assets of the country, endangering the future of the employees working in the public sector. “Even villages are brought under the onslaught of Modi’s privatisation move, selling away country’s landed properties to corporate groups,” she alleged.

It was inhuman on the part of Mr. Narendra Modi to ‘hoard’ the COVID-19 vaccine stocks for a week, and use them for political advantage by going in for bulk vaccination on his birthday, she said.

Ms. Brinda Karat said that farmers and industrial workers were the worst hit due to the failed economic policies of the NDA government. “Though the farmers’ federations have been hitting the streets in New Delhi for a year, their plight continues to become worse from bad. The privatisation policies have adversely impacted the lives of industrial workers,” she said.

Ms. Karat said the BJP had betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh by jumping its promise of special status to the State. She was critical of the move to privatise the Visakhapatnam steel plant.

She called upon all the like-minded political parties and trade unions to extend their support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ proposed on September 27 by farmers’ unions.

Senior leaders of the CPI(M) and its allied unions took part in the programme.