Modern slaughterhouse to come up at a cost of ₹12 crore in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh

December 20, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Guntur Municipal Corporation is going to construct a modern slaughterhouse at a cost of nearly ₹12 crore in an area of 1.96 acres of land at Agathavarappadu village near Auto Nagar in the city to provide wholesome, hygienic meat to the public in adherence to the highest public health standards, the civic body said.

The decision to build the facility was taken keeping in view a long-pending demand from the city’s residents, officials said.

Y. Srilakshmi, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, in a Government Order No. 935 dated December 12 accorded administrative sanction for the project, allowing the local body to utilise the GMC General Funds to construct the slaughterhouse subject to obtaining the Consent for Establishment Certificate (CFE) from the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).

GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri said that the modern slaughterhouse would help prevent the sale of unauthorised meat and reduce pollution and environmental damage.

“A Detailed Project Report has been prepared by ATK Engineering Services, Kolkata. The project specifications include meat processing capacity of 100 large animals and 300 small animals per day, a 4KLD blood processing plant and 50 KLD effluent treatment plant. It generates employment for nearly 40 people and the GMC aims to complete the project within a year,” officials said.

Long-pending demand

Guntur, the third largest city in A.P. with a population of 9 lakh, has no authorised slaughterhouse to serve the needs of its residents. Animals are being slaughtered at unauthorised outlets across the city, leading to a deluge of complaints from the public and a demand for the establishment of an authorised slaughterhouse.