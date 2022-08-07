Moderate rain, thundershowers likely in Andhra Pradesh in next two days

Low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal may concentrate into a depression, says IMD report

Many places in Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers as the well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 48 hours and move towards Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha and West Bengal coasts turned into a well-marked low-pressure area and lay over the Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts, as per the IMD inference issued on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the monsoon trough at mean sea level passed through the centre of the well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts. The cyclonic circulation associated with the well-marked low-pressure area is likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 48 hours and move towards Odisha and Chhattisgarh, it said.

Many places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers on August 8 and 9 (Monday and Tuesday), while light to moderate rain is likely in a few places in the south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions.

Isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected in the coastal Andhra districts. Gusty wind with speed ranging between 40 kmph and 50 kmph are likely to prevail at isolated places.

In view of the forecast of inclement weather, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B.R. Ambedkar has alerted the district administrations and appealed to the people to remain alert. He advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till August 9 (Tuesday).

As per IMD's rainfall report, as of 8.30 a.m. on August 7 (Sunday), Koyyalagudem in West Godavari district received 78.6 mm rainfall in 24 hours, while Palasa in Srikakulam district received 73.4 mm rain. Tiruvuru in Krishna district recorded 61.2 mm rainfall. Chodavaram, Tanuku, Chintoor, Tadepalligudem and Bobbili mandals reported more than 40 mm rainfall.

Several places in the State received light to heavy rainfall during the day. Vijayawada witnessed a downpour in the afternoon.