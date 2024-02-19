February 19, 2024 08:01 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

About 70% of cyber frauds occur through mobile phones, and the usage of phones in crimes is rising by the day, said A.P. Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL) Joint Director D. Venkateswarlu.

Speaking on ‘Evidence collection in POCSO Act – Forensic Analysis’ at the State-level consultation on POCSO cases organised by APSLSA and CRAF on the second day, on February 18 (Sunday), the Joint Director asked the police and the public prosecutors to gain knowledge of gathering and presenting scientific and material evidence in sexual abuse cases.

Stating that priority is being given to cases related to crime against women and children in the APFSL, Mr. Venkateswarlu said the use of smartphones in POCSO cases, sexual assault (rape) cases was on the rise. He presented some case studies on the occasion.

“As the use of Android phones is high in sexual abuse cases, it takes about a month for cyber forensics to take up one case. However, the time of analysing the evidence varies depending upon the evidence the investigation officers submit,” the JD said and clarified the doubts raised by the officers.

Mr. Venkateswarlu said that creating awareness among the public, particularly the youth, can help to prevent cyber offences and asked the stakeholders to focus on social awareness.

APFSL Assistant Director B. Phani Bhushan explained to the police officers and public prosecutors the ‘DNA sampling procedure and analysis in POCSO Act cases’.

“Investigation officers reaching the scene of offence as early as possible, collection of evidence, preservation and storage will play a vital role in getting accurate results from the FSL,” Mr. Phani Bhushan said.

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Chairman K. Appa Rao and AP State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Member Secretary M. Babitha have appealed to the parents to explain to their children the disadvantages of excessive usage of smartphones to check cybercrimes.

Later, Ms. Babitha, APSLSA administrative officer, H. Amara Rangeswar Rao, Mr. Appa Rao, CRAF State programme director, P. Francis Thambi and others distributed certificates to the participants.