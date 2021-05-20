Mobile oxygen generation plants inaugurated

They were developed by the Naval Dockyard technical team

Mobile oxygen generation plants, termed ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ designed and developed by the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command (ENC), were inaugurated by Vice Admiral A.B. Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of ENC, on Friday.

Remote hospitals

The Naval Dockyard technical team conceived and developed two plants each with 100 litres per minute capacity, designed to provide a direct feed to any hospital’s pipeline system.

The plants, mounted on trailers, can easily be transported to remote hospitals and connected to the hospital’s fixed piping system to serve as the main feed for up to 16 beds. The system can also serve as a backup to prevent incidents of low oxygen pressure in the hospitals. Such a system has been conceived and implemented to support the State government’s efforts during ongoing crises, especially in smaller hospitals and in rural areas that may not have the requisite infrastructure.