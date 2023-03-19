HamberMenu
MLC poll result not a referendum on capital issue: non-political JAC chairman

March 19, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Non-political JAC chairman Hanumanthu Lajapathirai.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University vice chancellor and chairman of non-political Joint-Action Committee (JAC) Hanumanthu Lajapathirai on Sunday said the result of North Andhra Graduate MLC election could not be termed as a referendum on the proposed shifting of the executive capital to Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to media persons in Srikakulam, he said voter participation in the MLC election was only three lakh, but one crore people lived in the entire North Andhra region.

“Graduates have different priorities. Their mandate is not on the capital shifting. We hope that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would ensure administrative functioning from Visakhapatnam from July onwards,” said Mr. Lajapathirai. The JAC would organise awareness camps in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and other places on the public benefits if Visakhapatnam was made the executive capital, he added.

