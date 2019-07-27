MLAs to be honorary chairpersons of AMCs

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday passed the A.P. (Agricultural Produce and Livestock) Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2019, for increasing the composition of the market committees from 19 to 20 members by including the respective MLAs as honorary chairpersons.

With this, the existing chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and members cease to hold office to facilitate the reconstitution of the market committees.

The Bill stated that the nomination of MLAs as honorary chairpersons would ensure effective functioning of the market committees.

The advantage was that the MLAs would suggest the crops to be cultivated on the basis of weather conditions and prevailing prices of the agricultural commodities and recommend market intervention measures whenever the prices fell below the minimum support prices.

Besides, the MLAs would be better positioned for policy-making by virtue of their interactions with the committees.

The proposed amendment is to Section 5 of A.P. (Agricultural Produce and Livestock) Markets Act of 1966. The Bill was moved by Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana.

Bills introduced

The Government introduced the A.P. Investment Promotion and Monitoring Authority Bill and A.P. Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission and A.P. School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Bills.