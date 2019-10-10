MLA ‘denied’ entry into Silicon Andhra hospital

Tension prevailed for a while at the Ravi Prakash Silicon Andhra Sanjivani Hospital here on Wednesday when Pamarru MLA K. Anil Kumar was denied entry into it allegedly by the hospital management, which reportedly questioned the purpose of his visit.

Speaking to The Hindu over telephone, Mr. Anil Kumar said: “The management has denied me entry into the hospital citing absence of the Chairman of Silicon Andhra, Kuchibhatla Anand. My visit is aimed at enquiring about the donations received from the NRIs and the funds spent on hospital infrastructure.”

‘Lapses galore’

“The services being offered are not free of cost – a promise based on which the Silicon Andhra has collected donations from the NRIs and others. My field inspection has exposed many lapses, including absence of records on the funds received and spent on the project, delay in expansion of the hospital,” Mr. Anil Kumar alleged, and demanded that the details of the donations received be put in public domain.

“The hospital authorities have also failed to respond to my queries on the decision to name facility after former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash and the status of the grant of ₹10 crore promised by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu,” he said. Addressing the media later, Mr. Anil Kumar said that many donors had expressed their anger over the way the donations were spent. “A thorough investigation is need into the way the donations have been collected and spent. We need to look into the policy of running the hospital on corporate lines,” he said.