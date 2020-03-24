MLA decries public gatherings despite lockdown in Tirupati

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Monday expressed concern about the huge public gatherings at several places in the city in spite of the State-wide lockdown to combat COVID-19.

Karunakar Reddy, accompanied by the Municipal Commissioner P.S. Girisha, went round several crowded junctions in the pilgrim city and urged people to disperse and cooperate with the lockdown to tackle the dreaded coronavirus. During the inspections, the civic authorities were shocked to find many shops open and several roadside businesses going on briskly.

“It is really alarming to notice more than 40,000 people forming big groups at all public places and business centres, without caring about the precautions to prevent the spread of the virus,” Mr. Reddy told the media.

Quarantine cases

At present, close to 200 COVID-19 suspect cases were under quarantine in Chittoor district, while the presence of about 500 foreign returnees was registered. “At this juncture, as we are passing through the second stage of the virus spread, the public should exercise great caution, but it is badly missing,” Mr. Reddy said.

“Considering the seriousness of the situation, I urge the public to cooperate with the State-wide lockdown and join the mission against COVID-19,” the MLA said.