Andhra Pradesh

Missile park to be set up at INS Kalinga

Agneeprastha will capture glimpses of missile history from 1981 till date

The foundation stone for a Missile Park named ‘Agneeprastha’ was laid at INS Kalinga by Cmde Rajesh Debnath, Commanding Officer, in the presence of Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, on Friday.

The Missile Park, once completed, will be dedicated to all the officers, sailors and support staff of INS Kalinga, who have served in this premier operation-support Base of the ENC since its establishment in 1981. The park also commemorates the award of the prestigious Unit Citation to INS Kalinga for the year 2018-19.

The park aims to capture glimpses of missile history of INS Kalinga since 1981 till date. The missile park will be set up with a replica of missiles and Ground Support Equipment (GSE) that showcase the evolution of missiles handled by the unit. The exhibits have been created from scrap/obsolete inventory which have been reconditioned in-house.

The main attraction is the P-70 Ametist, an underwater-launched anti-ship missile from the arsenal of the old ‘Chakra’ (Charlie-1 submarine) which was in service with the Indian Navy during 1988-91.

The park will also provide a one-stop arena for motivation and stimulation of inquisitive minds regarding the missiles and related technologies, from schoolchildren to naval personnel and their families.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 12:20:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/missile-park-to-be-set-up-at-ins-kalinga/article31705928.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY