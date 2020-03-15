Andhra Pradesh

Miscreants ‘set fire’ to fish market

Loss is estimated to be around ₹10 lakh, says official

The marine and freshwater fish and infrastructure were reduced to ashes in a fire in the fish market at Ramanayyapeta under Kakinada rural police limits in East Godavari on Saturday midnight. The total loss is nearly ₹10 lakh, according to the preliminary estimation by the Deputy Director, Fisheries, P. Jaya Rao.

According to Sarpavaram Circle Inspector P. Ramamohan Rao, some miscreants have reportedly set fire to the fish market. Nearly 50 traders have stored their fish in the ice boxes in the market to sell them on Sunday. The fire was put out by the local police with the help of a fire tender. The police are investigating the case.

