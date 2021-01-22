Miscreants pose as police officers to steal gold from man

Impersonating policemen, two unidentified persons allegedly decamped with three-and-a-half tolas of gold ornaments from a man at Kurmannapalem area in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
According to preliminary information from Duvvada police, a man named Ramakrishna (59), an employee of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, was heading to work at 8.15 a.m. on Thursday. When he reached Abhiram Constructions area, two unidentified persons intercepted him and claimed to be special officers from the city police department. They asked him to be cautious in the wake of rising crimes in the city and take out all gold ornaments which he was wearing and wrap them in a handkerchief. Believing them, Mr. Ramakrishna did so and left the place. But after some time, he realised that the handkerchief and the gold was missing. He then realised that he was conned by the two persons impersonating as policemen.
“The victim informed the police that the persons were speaking to each other in Hindi. Soon after receiving the complaint, we have formed teams and are in search of the accused,” said Inspector of Duvvada police station, G Lakshmi. An investigation is on.
