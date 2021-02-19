Miscreants make bid on life of sarpanch aspirant’s spouse

In a gruesome incident ahead of the elections, unidentified assailants made a bid on the life of Radha Reddy (67), the spouse of sarpanch aspirant in Srikalahasti constituency.
The incident happened late on Thursday in Kandada panchayat of Yerpedu mandal when Mr. Reddy was returning home after canvassing for his wife Devakamma.
Miscreants reportedly waylaid and tried to stab him close to his home. Even as he raised an alarm, they fled in the cover of darkness. The victim sustained a deep slash and bleeding injuries near the elbow.
Though Mr. Radha Reddy’s family owed its allegiance to the ruling party, he reportedly decided to pit his wife as a rebel candidate against Sridevi, who is supported by the party.
In a complaint lodged with Yerpedu Circle Inspector Siva Kumar, the family accused the perpetrators as the henchmen deputed by their rival candidate’s husband.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath